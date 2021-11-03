Hattie Florine Williams
Hattie Florine Williams, age 93, of Temple, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021. Hattie was born December 29, 1927 to Pat and Vela Hensley in Tioga, Texas. She was one of eleven children.
Hattie married Thomas J. Williams on April 28, 1942. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1978. She loved and is survived by her children, Lucille Husung and her husband Jack, Martha Crow and her husband Denny, Florene Stevens and her husband Billy, Pamela Altom, and Thomas L. Williams and his wife Melissa. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A visitation for Hattie will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Crawford - Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Bellwood Memorial Park, Temple, TX. Billy Koinm, pastor of Heights Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years, will officiate.
Paid Obituary