Jose Angel Leija
Jose Angel Leija, age 67, of Temple, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Jose was born on September 29, 1955 at home in The Grove, Texas to Anastacio and Cornia Resendez Leija. Jose loved to go fishing, working on cars, cutting grass, BBQ and loved being surrounded by his family. He worked at Walmart for 16 years.
Jose married Gloria Carrasco on March 25, 1979. They were married for 44 years and were blessed with six children; Alejandro Leija (Moffat), Victoria and husband Levi Heck (Indiana), Nicholas Leija (Belton), Benjamin Leija (Belton), Gina and wife Rosemary Villesca (Moffat) and Abigail Leija (Indiana).
Jose is survived by his wife, children, five grandchildren and brothers; Eusavio and wife Margaret Reyes (Temple) Thomas and wife Yang Lieja (Temple), Pedro (Pete) Leija (Temple), Andrew and wife Genva Leija (McGregor) sisters; Santos and husband Lionel Avilessr (McGregor) and Rachel Leija (Moffat).
Jose was preceded in death by his parents; Anastacio and Cornia Leija, brothers; Savas Leija and Frank Leija and sisters; Theadora Quinteros, Anita Hejl and Melquiades Leija.
A visitation for Jose will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Leija family.
