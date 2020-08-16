BELTON — Services for John Michael Grudzinski, 73, of Buckholts are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Grudzinski died Friday, Aug. 14, in Temple.
Updated: August 16, 2020 @ 8:33 am
