ROCKDALE — Services for Hank Powell, 65, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Powell died Monday, Dec. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Andrews to George Jefferson and Dellia Myrle Miller Powell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 9th Infantry Division. He attained the rank of corporal. He was a master electrician and was employed by Texas Electric Services in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Riojas; a son, Ray Powell of Rockdale; a daughter, Lori Powell of Rockdale; two adopted sons, Cody Powell and Beau Powell, both of Willcox, Ariz.; an adopted daughter, Brandie Bates of Willcox; two sisters, Frances Emslie of Maydelle and Sue Lasley of Palatka, Fla.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.