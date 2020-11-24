James E. Schonhoeft, 78, of Giddings, formerly of Durango, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in an Austin hospital. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. John Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mr. Schonhoeft was born November 3, 1942 in Westphalia to Raymond and Cleo Marie Bowen Schonhoeft. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings.
He is survived by one son, Richard Schonhoeft and wife Linda of Giddings, one daughter, Lisa Balli and husband Brian of Austin, one sister, Louise Chollett of Golinda, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visiation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
