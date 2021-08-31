BELTON — Services for Kimberly Diane Flowers, 58, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Masks will be required.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Flowers died Thursday, Aug. 19, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 16, 1962, in Odessa to Billy Dean and Venita Lincoln Jones. She was a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce, and received her master’s degree from Lamar University. She married James Flowers II on Jan. 1, 1999, in Temple. She was a band director. She taught in Temple at Travis and Bonham middle schools, and later at Lake Belton Middle School. She was a member of the Texas Music Educators Association and the Texas Bandmasters Association.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two sons, David Nowell of Leander and James Flowers III of Belton; and two sisters, Sandra Johnson of Belton and Debra Miller of Celina.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.