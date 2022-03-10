Darrell Delane Dragoo
Darrell Delane Dragoo, age 60, of Temple passed from this life on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on the 12th day of July 1961 in Temple, TX to parents Barney Velma Dragoo and Prebble Corine Rosser.
Darrell has been a resident of Temple for his entire life. He attended Temple High School. Darrell worked for Temple Coca Cola bottling for over 20 years before going into business for himself. Darrell was a member of the First United Methodist church. He loved tinkering with cars and fixing old things. He adored his family very much, especially his precious grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Darrell will be deeply missed by his many family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Samantha Dragoo, three brothers; Barney (R.B.) Dragoo, Carlton (Carky) Dragoo, Era (Frank) Dragoo, and five sisters; Iva Jean Hixon, Corine Campbell, Elsie Bryant, Dixie Stewart, and Joyce Brewester.
Darrell leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Pamela Dragoo, son Zackary Dragoo and wife Kayla, grandson Jasper Dragoo, granddaughter Cameron Dragoo, sister Dorothy Bland, and three brothers: Daniel Dragoo, Paul Dragoo, and James David Dragoo.
A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Temple, TX on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Following the service there will be a burial at North Belton Cemetery.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
