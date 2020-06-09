Services for Mark A. Chlapek, 59, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Chlapek died Saturday, June 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 22, 1960, in Temple to Edward and Martha Coleman Chlapek.
Survivors include his wife, Crystal Shifflett of Temple; his parents of Temple; a sister, Pam Tyroch of Belton; and two brothers, Rodney Chlapek and Eddie Wayne Chlapek, both of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.