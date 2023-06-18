Lucius Neal Lyons
Lucius Neal Lyons, ‘Neal’ to his friends and family, went to be with our Lord on May 5, 2023.
Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on July 14, 1942, he was the son of Lucius Locke and Helen Christina Lyons. Neal grew up in Lake Charles and graduated from Landry Memorial High School in 1960, where he was valedictorian. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a BS in Electrical Engineering and continued on to receive his Masters in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.
Neal began his career as an electrical engineer in Dallas at Texas Instruments. He also worked in their Houston location and ended his 29 years with TI in Temple. After leaving TI, he worked as an engineer for Genicom and EWA SERVICES, Inc. Throughout his career, he held many different positions including Design Engineering Supervisor and Engineering Manager. Neal was also a TI Credit Union Board member and a member of The National Society of Professional Engineers.
After meeting on a blind date, he married the love of his life and best friend, Kathryn Jane White, on February 3,1966. Neal and Kathy had three children; Darrell Wayne, Deborah Ann, and Christina Jane. Neal was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
Neal had many interests and hobbies. He loved to water ski, was an avid jogger for 25 years, bicycler for 15 years, and was an all-around outdoor enthusiast. During his spare time, Neal’s real passion was genealogy. He spent hundreds of hours in courthouses, cemeteries, and (in later years) using online resources to document his and Kathy’s family ancestry.
Outside of family, work, and hobbies, Neal was a devoted member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus Council 7197, First through Fourth degrees. Over the years, he was honored to serve various positions with the KC’s; Deputy Grand Knight (2 years), Grand Knight (2 years), and Treasurer (30 years). He also served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and as the Treasurer for Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter for several years.
At the age of 47, he was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and for 33 years, he gave up his beloved beer based on his doctor’s recommendations. When he was 70, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He was able to control the disease for many years, but it finally took its toll on him. He never complained of the pain, the falls, loss of his meticulous handwriting, ability to speak loudly, and the dementia that set in. He always showed appreciation to his wife, children and friends who were there to care for him and loved him. He was a man to be admired and he was loved by so many.
Neal is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn Lyons, of Flower Mound, TX; son, Darrell Lyons (wife Tiffany), of Keller, TX; daughters, Deborah Anderson (husband Michael), of Prosper, TX, and Christina Allen (husband Donald), of Flower Mound, TX; grandchildren, Katherine and Claire Anderson, Grant and Ryan Allen, and David Lyons, all of whom held a special place in his heart.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Lucius and Helen Lyons.
Neal will be cremated and placed to rest beside his parents in Edgerly, LA. His family would like to extend an invitation to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10am. The Memorial Mass will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, TX. A luncheon will follow to celebrate Neal’s life.
Paid Obituary