ROCKDALE — Services for Anna Laura Ainsworth Gary, 96, of Milano will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria.
Mrs. Gary died Monday, July 18, at a College Station hospital.
She was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Farrah Oaks, to Tom and Minnie Ainsworth. She married John Thomas Gary. She worked for Edward Jones Financial Services. She worked for Community National Bank in Rockdale and First National Bank in Victoria. She attended First Baptist Church in Milano. She was a member of Rockdale Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Tom Wyatt Gary.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. today at the funeral home.