Services for Tillman Edwin Barrington, 87, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Barrington died Saturday, March 14.
He was born Dec. 21, 1932, in Portales, N.M., to James Abbey and Bonnie Beatrice Self Barrington. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Belva Stehle on May 29, 1953, in Floydada. He worked at M.D. Anderson Hospital and Kings Daughters Hospital. He was a member of Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ray D. Barrington.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Rodger T. Barrington of Friendswood; two daughters, Sheri Strong of Belton and Heather Cassidy of Tyler; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.