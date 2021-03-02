Services for Patsy Jean “Booger” Sprinkles, 76, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Sprinkles died Wednesday, Feb. 24.
She was born Sept. 4, 1944, in Temple to Chester and Nell Downing. She attended Troy public schools. She married Jackie Sprinkles on April 11, 1964, in Troy. She worked for Troy public schools. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
Survivors include her husband; three children, Kevin of Cameron, Kimberly Hasley of Electra and Kristi Maedgen; four sisters, Dean Hamm, Betty Jo Bulls, Doris Leigh and Linda Pinell; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.