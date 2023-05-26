No services are planned for Deborah Lee Briggs, 69, of Cameron.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Deborah Lee Briggs, 69, of Cameron.
Mrs. Briggs died Wednesday, May 24, at her residence.
She was born June 20, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to John and Alice May Yankowski Jopling. Deborah married Timothy Briggs.
Survivors include her husband; and a son, Danyel Ras.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.