Dr. Truman Benjamin Douty passed away on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Douty, his children Anne Dorhoffer, Matt Douty, and Lauren Dancy, and his grandson Ethan Douty. He practiced general pediatrics in Killeen, Texas at Scott & White Satellite clinic—it was the first satellite clinic and he was the first pediatrician there, along with Steve Smith, MD of family medicine. As his wife, it never ceased to amaze me how much he loved his patients, and how much they loved him back. Some thought he lived in the clinic and some thought his name was “Dr. Pepper.” He saw patients all over Texas and the United States – once we heard “Dr. Douty” being yelled at Disney world! He remembered all his patients’ names and truly had compassion and love for them. Whenever he entered a room, at a party for example, he made a beeline for the babies and would hold them all night if it was ok with their parents. He diagnosed diseases in young children that many doctors had missed because he cared so much. He used to tell me he didn’t do anything “a good aunt couldn’t have done.” His patients and I both know that is far from the truth. The hardest thing he ever did was to retire, but his hip pain became too severe. I have never seen, known or could imagine a better man than Truman Benjamin Douty. I will love him forever—as many will. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple is in charge of the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Douty family.
