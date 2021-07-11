BELTON — Services for Jacqueline Faye Fields, 60, will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Fields died June 28.
She was born June 12, 1961, in Easton, Md., to Jessie Moran and Jack Bambary. She worked for Belton ISD, Manor ISD and St. Luke Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Ryan Fields of Temple; three sons, Michael Ward Jr. and BJ Ward, both of Belton, and Justin Ward of Little River-Academy; a sister, Doris Blair of Belton; five brothers, James Biddy of San Angelo, Jack Bambary and Patrick, both of Easton, Pa., and Willy Biddy and Robert Biddy, both of Waco; and 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Temple; the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton; or St. Luke Catholic Church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.