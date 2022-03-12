Beth Ray
Our sweet Mom and Granny left us on Wednesday, March 8, 2022. She died peacefully at her home. Our Mom and Dad are now dancing to Sentimental Journey together in Heaven.
She was a devoted military wife, mother and grandmother. In Copperas Cove, Texas she was a respected Real Estate Agent and Broker. She volunteered for 25 years at Metroplex Hospital.
She was an athlete who enjoyed tumbling, baseball, skiing, tennis, bowling and golf at different times of her life. She was a compassionate supporter of Wounded Warrior.
Her family was not her only love, she was crazy for the Dallas Cowboys.
Beth leaves a legacy of her daughters, Patricia (Pattie) Anne Knapp of Georgetown, Texas; Mary Lee Wallace (Jim) of Houston, Texas; and Dori Ray Mistic (Timothy) of Copperas Cove, Texas; her sister Johnnie Lynn Raymond of Oregon; her grand children Mark William Knapp (Heather) of Leesburg, Virginia, Lisa Hargus (Konrad Meissner) of Brooklyn, New York, Maribeth Brown (Aaron) of Temple, Texas, Molly Chandler of Copperas Cove, Texas, her step grand children Jessica Mistic Jackson (Jarryd) of Copperas Cove, Texas and Samantha Mistic of Lampasas, Texas. Her Great Grandchildren: Maximillian Meissner, Patricia, Katie and Anna Beth Brown, Rowan Knapp, Michael and Charlotte Chandler. Her Step Great Grandchildren are Isaiah, Elise, Elijah and Elizabeth Jackson and many other family members and friends.
Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Col. (Ret.) William B. Ray; her father John Wicks and her mother Jean Wicks; her brother Billy Wicks and her sister Dorothy Cooksey.
A visitation for Beth will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W Avenue B, Copperas Cove, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A committal service will occur Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, Texas.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Ursula, caregiver Kim and handyman Larry.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Ray family.
Paid Obituary