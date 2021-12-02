Services for Sherrill Diane Townsend, 80, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Townsend died Saturday, Nov. 13, at a local hospital.
She was born July 14, 1941, in Glendale, Calif., to Ralph Lloyd Hoff and Ednah Aletha Heinricy. She graduated from Washington Union High School and Attended Fresno State University. She worked as a social worker in Humboldt County.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Carter.
Survivors include two sons, Christopher Carter and Michael Carter; a sister, Jeaneen Mary Brown; and two grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.