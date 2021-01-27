BELTON — Services for Dr. Johnnie Gene “John” Hutka, 80, of Temple will be private with Jim Madsen officiating.
Mr. Hutka died Monday, Jan 25, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Seaton to John Paul and Frances Kolay Hutka. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1958, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University in 1963. He graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1968. He served as a major in the U.S. Army in Germany. He returned to Temple to work as a radiologist and became chief of radiology at King’s Daughters Hospital for 18 years. He served as chief of radiology at the Central Texas VA hospital for 15 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was on its pastoral council, and was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Milner Hutka; two sons, John M. Hutka of Temple and Marcus Hutka of Navasota; a daugther, Katie Fiala of Temple; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seaton Community Improvement Association; Attn: Debbie Svajda, SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501.
