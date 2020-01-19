Gordon Douglas (Doug) Johle
Gordon Douglas (Doug) Johle passed away Sunday, 12/29/19 in Texas City, TX. Doug was born 9/29/57 in Temple, TX, to Dempsey and Pearl Johle.
Doug is survived by his wife, Lisa, Texas City, TX, 5 sisters (Alice Henderson, Rogers, Margie Little, Rockdale, Sharon Isaacks, Normangee, Sandra Wright, Temple, and Karen Johle, Round Rock), 3 brothers (Lloyd Johle, Temple, Roger Johle, Belton, and Donald Johle, Washington state), and too many nieces, nephews, and cousins to count.
No funeral services were planned.
McBride Funeral Home in Texas City performed the cremation per Doug’s wishes. Memorial services may be planned at a later date.
