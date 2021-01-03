ROSEBUD — Services for Irene Sitz, 97, of Zabcikville will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church near Rosebud with the Rev. Terry Atkins officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Mrs. Sitz died Thursday, Dec. 31, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born July 23, 1923, in Zabcikville to Otto and Elsie Stroh Goeke. She attended North Elm and Cyclone schools. She married Alvin Sitz on Nov. 28, 1944. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Dale Sitz of Salado; two daughters, Caroly Eaton and Linda Hearell, both of Zabcikville; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.