Services for Shirley Mae Hilbert Gilliland, 92, of Temple will be noon Monday at First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 1:20 am
Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Gilliland died Thursday, Aug. 11, in Temple.
She was born June 27, 1930, to George and Alvina Hilbert in San Antonio.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Gilliland and Mark Gilliland; a daughter, Lisa Powell; three brothers Jim Gilliland, Michael Gilliland and Don Gilliand; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Monday at the church.