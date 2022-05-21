Services for Jewell Slider, 70, of Temple are pending with Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Mrs. Slider died Thursday, May 19, at a local nursing home.
Updated: May 21, 2022 @ 2:23 am
