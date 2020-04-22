BELTON — Services for Sue Carolyn McDonald, 88, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. McDonald died on Saturday, April 18, at a local nursing home.
She was born on June 8, 1931, in Temple to Hal and Cecil Berry. She worked as a medical administrative assistant at Santa Fe Hospital in Temple for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin “Benny” McDonald in 1963; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Sue Schoen of Killeen, and Bennie Kay Bragewitz and Cecil Ann Pope, both of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
A viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.