David Roy Krauss
A celebration of the gift the life of David Roy Krauss, M.D. will be held at First Baptist Church, Temple, TX, on August 26, 2023, at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please share your love and appreciation with contributions to one of the churches listed above or Revive our Hearts Ministry, PO Box 2000, Niles, MI 49120 or by phone 800-569-5959.
Heaven Rules—the belief that God is sovereign and orchestrates the events of our lives for our good and His glory—was the biblical truth that shaped the life of David Roy Krauss who went to be with our Lord on August 8, 2023. David was born in St. Louis, MO, on July 13, 1944, to Roy and Elizabeth Krauss. His “new birth” occurred when he committed his heart and life to Jesus Christ at Southwest Baptist Church in St.Louis.
David began his education in the gifted program at Nottingham school then graduated from Southwest High School. He was Phi Beta Kappa at University of Cincinnati School of Engineering. He earned his Doctorate of Medicine at Washington University, St. Louis, where he was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Colorado then served two years at National Health Service at Bethesda Hospital in Washington, D.C. before returning to Washington University in St. Louis for his fellowship in neonatology. It was during this time that he met his precious Dorcas Whetsel, a Navy nurse, whom he married. They were the parents of Jonathan and Jeremy Krauss. Together they nurtured their beloved grandson, Zachary Krauss. David was deeply grieved by Dorcas’ death in 2021.
He served as a clinical professor at the University of Oklahoma before moving to Temple, TX, in 1979 to become Professor of Pediatrics and staff physician at Scott & White Memorial Hospital, Texas A&M Medical School, developing and directing the department of neonatology and creating the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). He was a medical pioneer, establishing a neonatal transport system and devising a system of electronic health records, along with an electronic method to order Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prevent medical errors. He introduced high frequency ventilators to the NICU. In 2010, he transitioned from clinical care to serve as a Medical Director for Baylor Scott and White Health Plan where he served until his death.
David’s interests were varied. He was a ham radio operator, a connoisseur of classical organ music, and tended his “farm”. He loved being a Texan. Traveling by train thrilled him. He served on the board of the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. However, Bible study and serving the Lord were the primary focus of his life. Hiding God’s Word in his heart challenged him. Temple Bible Church, First Baptist Church of Belton and Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody, TX, were families of faith where he ministered in leadership roles and biblical teaching.
In 2022, he was “surprised by joy” when God gifted him with the love of Janie Hewlett Winscott, a childhood friend. They married on May 1, 2023, wanting to spend their time together bringing glory to God. Their Bible verse was Ephesians 2:22 And in Him you too (two) are being built together to become a dwelling in which God lives by his Spirit.
David is survived by his wife Janie; sons Jonathan (Linda) of Waco, TX, and Jeremy of Temple; grandson Zachary of Wake Forest, NC; sister Diane Beumer (Ed) of Gray Summit, MO; Bill Krauss (Rockie) of Carrollton, TX); as well as beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
