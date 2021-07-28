Services for June Hogan, 96, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Hogan died Monday, July 26, in Cameron.
She was born Sept. 27, 1924.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
