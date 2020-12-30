BELTON — Services for James Thomas Conley, 89, of Belton will be 1 p.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Conley died Dec. 13 at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Dudley, Pa., to Catherine and John Conley. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He worked for Centex Periodicals.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Conley; and a daughter, Lesa Gilbert.
Survivors include two daughters, Yvonne Crist of Colorado and Gail Bowden of Belton; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.