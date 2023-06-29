Services for Frances Jacques, 94, of Moffat will be 1 p.m. today at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Jacques died Monday, June 26, at a local nursing home.
She was born March 28, 1929, in Temple to Ralph Roberts and Ellen Louise Orand. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked for Ray’s Jewelry, Pagel’s Jewelers in Temple, and John’s Jewelry and Repair. She also owned and operated Jacques Drive In Grocery in Troy. She served as an officer for the Parent Teacher Organization.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Jacques Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Jacques Jr. and Mark Jacques; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. today at the church.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.