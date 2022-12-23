Services for Edward “EJ” Joseph Minnick, 80, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in North Belton Cemetery with the family officiating.
Mr. Minnick died Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Meadville, Pa., to Adam E. and Genevieve J. Bailey Minnick. He joined the Marine Corps, which eventually would take him to California. He spent many years in California, working for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. He retired in San Diego, where he met and married Marrene Northcutt. They moved to Belton in 2009. EJ was a Christian. He earned a third-degree black belt in tae kwon do.
Survivors include his wife of 33 yearts; several brothers; and a sister.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.