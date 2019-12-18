BELTON — Services for Genevieve Pruitt Hilton Raines, 98, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday in George West Cemetery in George West.
Mrs. Hilton Raines died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at a Harker Heights nursing home.
She was born Aug. 13, 1921, in Dallas to Sam and Linnea Mitchell Pruitt. She grew up in Dallas. She married Loye Lee Hilton Jr. on Nov. 27, 1947, in Dallas and he preceded her in death in 1987. She later married Renard Raines in 1994 and he preceded her in death in 1997. She worked for Neiman Marcus department store in Dallas, for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, and later as a secretary in George West.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; a daughter, Linda Hamilton; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Loye Lee Hamilton III of Aztec, N.M.; a sister, Doris Gorman of San Antonio; six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.