BELTON — Services for Trudee Williams Gordon, 69, of Austin will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Salado Cemetery with Dr. Leroy Kemp officiating.
Mrs. Gordon died Monday, May 21, in Round Rock.
She was born Dec. 16, 1952, in Galveston to Truett and Dee Eidelbach Williams. She graduated from Salado High School. She lived in Austin for many years and was a homemaker. She also served as a Little League coach.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory Gordon and Garhett Gordon; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Texas Human Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.