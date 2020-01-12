Steven M. Goad
Steven M. Goad, age 71, died on January 6th, 2020 at home surrounded by family and loved ones after a long battle against Multiple Myeloma.
Steve graduated from Temple High School in 1966. His love for learning continued across his lifetime with subsequent experiences: a Bachelor’s degree from Mary Hardin Baylor, a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Houston, Master’s degree in Divinity from Texas Christian University Brite Divinity School, and finally a Master’s degree in School Psychology from Emporia State University.
Following his graduation from TCU for divinity Steven was ordained at the First Christian Church in Temple, Texas and began his work in the ministry. He was a pastor for the Disciples of Christ First Christian Church in Belton, Texas, Red Oak, Iowa, Newton, Iowa, and Emporia, Kansas. During his time in the ministry he was a pillar of strength for families and individuals in his community. He performed marriages, baptisms, funerals and counseling with a gentle heart. He was also pivotal in several mission trips to Matamoros Mexico and locations around the United States.
When he left the active ministry in Emporia, Kansas, and returned to school he began a new journey as a school psychologist with the Unified School System in Salina, Kansas. During this time, he worked with the Head Start program to provide services to the youngest in Salina and surrounding communities. In addition, he worked with secondary students at Salina South High School. He retired from Salina South in 2013 to enjoy his grandchildren and return home to Temple, Texas.
In his retirement Steven was known to watch Wichita State University Shockers men’s basketball and TCU football. He enjoyed travelling the word by cruise ship with his wife Ina and spending time with his grandchildren. He is remembered as a loving husband, a proud father, doting grandfather, and a supportive brother. He will be missed by many people in his family and communities across the country. He will always be with us as a silent angel in overalls making sure we feel his loving grace long after he has left us.
The family will have a private family-only service at a future date. Steve was born on September 9th, 1948 in Georgetown Texas. He is survived by his wife Ina L Goad of Temple, Texas. He is survived by his children: Morgan Goad Murray of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Trish Kinney Hartson of Fort Dodge, Iowa; Nickelus Boatman of Temple; Stephanie Goad Boatman of Temple; and 4 grandchildren, Sophia Spradlin, Charlotte Spradlin, and Jason Murray of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Austin Boatman of Temple. He is also survived by his oldest brother, Jaan Ray Goad of Georgetown, Texas; his youngest sister Becky Kate Goad of Austin; and his youngest brother, Larry B. Goad of Temple. Steve is preceded in death by his mother Mary Katherine Morgan Goad, and his father Roy D. Goad.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home will be making private arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, Steven as requested memorials and donations be made to the Ronal McDonald House or a charity of one’s choice. The Ronald McDonald House has supported our family in times of medical crisis and strain, and Steve would like to continue their good works.
Paid Obituary