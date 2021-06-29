Amy Michele Elrod McCormack
Amy Michele McCormack, 54, entered into the gates of heaven surrounded by her family. She was born on December 8, 1966 in Center, Texas to Jack and Charlotte Elrod and passed away on June 25, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX. The family will have a visitation from 5 to 7 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:30 A M in the Campbell Elrod Cemetery located west of Corsicana on FM 744. Dr. Tom Robbins will conduct the service.
Because of her dad’s job, the family moved around and she attended several schools while growing up. In her young days she was a member of the Girls Scout.
She graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1985 where she participated in many UIL contest in math and was a member of Fredericksburg High School Marching Band. She graduated in 1989 from Texas A & M University with a degree in Accounting and received her CPA while working for the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Agriculture in Temple. She recently retired with 30 years of service. After college she married Christopher McCormack in the First United Methodist Church, Temple, Texas and had two sons, Zachary and Jonathan. Family was important to her and especially her two sons. While her sons were young, she became a Cub Scout leader and then a Boy Scout leader for Troop 101 and became predominately involved in Chisholm Trail District Longhorn Council leadership. Both of her sons earned the rank of Eagle Scouts. She loved hunting, fishing, traveling and going to Texas A & M football games. She was a proud Aggie continuing traditions in the local A & M Club.
She was interested in genealogy and became a member of the Betty Martin Chapter of NSDAR where she served as the treasurer for several years. She was an Aggie Mom and a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons Zachary McCormack, fiancée Stephanie Grant, her daughter Sage of Crawford, Texas and Jonathan McCormack, her parents Jack and Charlotte Elrod of Temple, her brother John Elrod, (Christine) and his son Justin of Corsicana and her uncle and aunt, George and Betty Schwerin of Gun Barrel City.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 102 North 2nd Street, Temple, Texas.
Paid Obituary