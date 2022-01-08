Private services for Pamela Denise Thomas, 55, of Harker Heights will be held at a later date.
Ms. Thomas died Wednesday, Jan. 5, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Nov. 6, 1965, in Houston to Willie Thomas and Alice Stephens. She graduated from Valley High in Los Angeles, and later attended Trade Tech College in California. Starting in 1998, she worked for Baylor Scott & White Hospital as an environmental specialist. She attended Potters House Church in Killeen.
Survivors include three sons, Jonathan Randall and Ricky Brown, both of Killeen, and Martin Randall of Waco; two daughters, Demetria Washington of Harker Heights and Passion Wright of Temple; her mother; a sister, Carol Thomas of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.