KILLEEN — Services for Pat H. Kern, 85, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Mr. Kern died Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 7, 1936. He was a businessman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Kern.
Survivors include a son, Patrick Kern of Temple; a daughter, Stacie Dishon of Belton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.