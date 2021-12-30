BELTON — No services are planned for Roger Martin King, 61, of Holland.
Mr. King died Sunday, Dec. 26, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Fort Worth to Clifford Burke and James H. King. He married Paula Carnes on June 22, 1996, in Holland. He was a union worker for IBEW.
Survivors include his wife of Holland; a stepson, Gary Ward Jr. of Little River; a daughter, Lynda Ward of Holland; three brothers, Roy King of Buchanan Dam, Wesley King of Austin and Marvin King of Knoxville, Tenn.; a sister, Maryann Nelson of Buda; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.