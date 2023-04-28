No services are planned for Glenda Joyce Chapman, 67, of Troy.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:25 pm
Mrs. Chapman died Monday, April 24.
She was born May 23, 1955, in Port Arthur to George and Frances Davis. She married James “Jim” Chapman on Sept. 12, 1975, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Chapman.
Survivors include her husband; a son, James Chapman; three daughters, Melba Chapman, Martha Chapman and Vicky Kroos; and 10 grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.