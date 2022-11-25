ROCKDALE — Services for Sam McNiel, 79, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Forest Grove Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mr. McNiel died Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Austin.
He was born June 20, 1943, in Rockdale to James Larkin and Elva Mae Ellis McNiel. He was a nurse. He joined the Navy in 1960. He served as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. He also served in Cuba and Guam. He retired from the Navy in 1981 as a senior chief petty officer. He worked as a nurse in Ventura, Calif., before returning to Rockdale where he worked at Richards Memorial Hospital as an emergency room nurse as well as at Alcoa in the medical department. He retired for the second time in 2000.
Survivors include a son, Shawn McNiel of Rockdale; three step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.