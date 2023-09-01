Douglas Alan Wood
Douglas Alan Wood, age 67 of Moody, formerly from Belton, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday August 29, 2023 at Our Hospice House in Temple, Texas.
A visitation will be from 4–6 pm on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas. At a later date his ashes will be scattered via an aerial ash drop as was Doug’s final wish.
Doug was born on July 4, 1956 to Billy H. and Louise Moore Wood of Belton. His early years were spent in Texas, New Jersey, Alabama, and Louisiana due to his father’s work travels. His family returned to Belton when he was starting elementary school and he attended Belton schools and was active in the Marching 100 as a trumpet player. He graduated from Belton High School in 1974. He attended the Temple Jr. College, Texas A&M University in both College Station and Galveston campuses where he majored in Marine Biology. While attending college, he met and married Laurie Barton of Bryan, Texas. Together they traveled across the states on their motorcycles. He worked in numerous vocations, but his favorite was as a scenic artist in the movie industry. He worked on numerous movies and television series and loved meeting and mingling with the celebrities. He moved back to Belton in the 90’s. His hobbies included riding motorcycles, traveling, skydiving, and piloting his wingsuit. If you talked to him for long, he would regale you with stories of his adventures on the bike, with celebrities, or in the air.
Doug came to faith in Jesus Christ as a child. Even though he didn’t attend church regularly, he spoke of his faith often.
Doug is preceded in death by his father, Billy H. Wood, Sr. and survived by his mother, Louise Moore Wood of Belton, his brothers Billy H. Wood, Jr. of Austin and Rick Wood of Houston, his sister Paula Blasko and her husband David of Belton, six nieces and nephews, and five great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Our Hospice House, 2608 N Main St., Ste. B195, Belton, Texas 76513.
Paid Obituary