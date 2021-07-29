Betty Jo Baca
Betty Jo Baca passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Monday evening, July 26, 2021 at the age of 72. She was born in Rosebud on February 27, 1949 to Willie and Faye Ramey Niesen. Betty graduated from Chilton High School in 1967 where she went to State in tennis.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Mary Kate and Leroy Baca and brother-in-law, Tommy Smith. Betty is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mike Baca; and daughters, Michelle Baca Harris and husband Tommy Harris and Kelly Baca White. She is also survived by three sisters, Carla Doles, Sue Mahler, and Debra Niesen; one sister-in-law, Bea Smith; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank special caregiver, Tameka Truesdale Lopez.
One of Betty’s greatest joys was being Nana to her 5 grandkids, Lane, Caden, Callyn, Brody, and Carra. She loved going to all their activities and supporting their events—she never missed if at all possible. Betty was in banking for over 30 years. Betty and Mike were inseparable and enjoyed their friends, hunting, playing golf, going to the deer lease and dancing. Betty was a planner and she loved gardening, carpentry, and antiquing. Betty is loved by many. Special thanks to Elizabeth Anyanda and Dr. Ekokobe Fonkem at Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center and the Hospice Nurses & Aides.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday July 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodland Cemetery PO Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570 or Baylor Scott & White, Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, MS-01-692, 2401 South 31st, Temple, TX 76508
