ROCKDALE — Services for Dennis Wayne Morrison, 70, of Thorndale, will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Salty Cemetery located in the Salty Community with the Rev. Benjamin Dossey officiating.
Mr. Morrison died Tuesday, June 22, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1951, in Cameron to Calvin Reese Morrison and Bobbie Jan Cox Morrison. He was a maintainer operator for Williamson County.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Wayne Morrison Jr., and one grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Mattie Thayyam and Mildred Bice, both of Taylor, and Debra Shiller of Conroe; three brothers, Bobby Earl “Bob” Morrison of Thorndale, Billy Charles “Bill” Morrison of Salty and Darvin Reese Morrison of Whitehouse; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.