BELTON — Services for Gerald Hoyt “Jerry” Ledyard, 82, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Ledyard died Thursday, Oct. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Lubbock to Paul Hoyt and Vivian Francis Shore Ledyard. He married Gayle Diane Coe on April 9, 1981, in Burnet. He worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include four sons, Kirk Ledyard, Mark Ledyard, Jeff Ledyard and Jason Ledyard; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.