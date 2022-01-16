Eleanor M. Hess, 92, of Temple died Saturday, Jan. 15 Jan 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eleanor M. Hess, 92, of Temple died Saturday, Jan. 15, at a local care center. Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save