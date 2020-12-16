Loye Kyle Hubbard
Memorial services for Loye Kyle Hubbard, 76, of Moody, will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, December 17, 2020, the First United Methodist Church in Moody with Rev. Josh Pruett officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation following the service.
Mr. Hubbard died Monday, December 14, 2020 in a Temple Hospital.
Mr. Hubbard was born November 16, 1944 in Dallas, the son of Christopher Loye Hubbard and Dorothy Marie Higgins Hubbard. He married Jan Smith April 2, 1964 in Moody. He owned Ed’s Truck Stop #2 in Waco for several years before going to work for Permadwell Manufacturing in McGregor. He worked for Leigh Portland Cement for 10 years and worked for 24 years for WilsonArt. He was a long time member of The First United Methodist Church in Moody.
Mr. Hubbard was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Lois Elaine Hubbard and Gwendoline Sue Hubbard.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jan Hubbard; three sons Steve Hubbard and wife Sandra, John Hubbard and wife Stacey and Chris Hubbard and wife Renee all of Moody; one brother Jimmy Hubbard of Elm Mott; two sisters Christy Chapman and husband Ed of Hamilton and Pricilla McGuiness of Vader, Washington. 14 grandchildren, Steven and Sarah, Jana and Tuff, Kayla and Craig, Kalyn and Brittney, Scoot and Kim, Cody and Alyssa, Amanda, and Barrett; four great grandchildren, Reese, Hella, Case and Knox.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Moody 504 6th Street Moody Texas 76557
