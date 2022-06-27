CAMERON — Services for Forrest Sapp, 95, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Sapp died Sunday, June 26, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Van Zandt County to Tom and Fern Ambern Sapp. He graduated from East Texas State University. He married Lois Knapp on Oct. 8, 1953. He owned and operated Sapp Insurance. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2005.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Sapp, Randy Sapp and Allan Sapp, all of Cameron; a daughter, Debbie Gommert of Cameron; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Shriners Hospital
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.