Private services Floyd George Bovee, 66, of Temple will be held at a later date.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Private services Floyd George Bovee, 66, of Temple will be held at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Bovee died Saturday, Aug. 12, at his residence.
He was born June 1, 1957, in Albany, N.Y., to Bertha VanCamp and Floyd George Bovee Sr.. He moved to Temple more than 40 years ago. He worked as a carpenter and home builder for several companies including Omega Home Builders, and also worked for George and Ruby Chipman. He married Edith Levingston on May 30, 1992, in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Jonathon Jimenez of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.