Anna Quinteros Hernandez
Services for Anna “Anne” Quinteros Hernandez, 80, will be 10 am Wednesday, July 1, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hernandez passed away Tuesday, June 23, at her home in Troy.
She was born July 13, 1939 in McGregor, Texas to Francisco Quinteros and Margarita Martinez Quinteros. She married Nicholas Hernandez, Jr., and he preceded her in death. Anne enjoyed cooking for her sons and spending time with family and friends and tending to her plants. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Mrs. Hernandez was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas, and a daughter, Rosalinda Olivarez.
She is survived by her children, Anthony L. Donoso, Arthur Ray Donoso and wife, Patsy, Nicholas Hernandez, III, Steven Hernandez, Sylvia Van Cleave and husband Greg, Frances Lopez and husband Joe, Jessica Salinas and husband Freddie; twenty-eight grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Tuesday, June 30, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Recitation of Holy Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
