Private services for Janice Elaine Rodgers, 64, of Moffat will be at a later date.
Mrs. Rodgers died Monday, March 7, at her residence.
She was born July 14, 1957, to Roland Cota and Thitis Harmon. She attended the Moffat Community School in Belton. She was a homemaker, and a member of Moffat Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Rodgers of Temple; a daughter, Stephanie Bates of Kentucky; a sister, Donna Whitman; a brother, Joe Cota; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.