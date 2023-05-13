BELTON — Services for David L. Landon, 81, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. today in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Mr. Landon died Wednesday, May 10, at a Belton nursing center.
He was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, to Lucille Landon. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959 and served until 1963. He married Judith Wood on July 3, 1965, in Houston. He worked as a police officer in Midland and Temple. He also worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Harris County and Bell County. He also worked as a firefighter in Houston. He also worked as a truck driver and fleet manager for McLane’s, McLane Southwest, PFG, and Merit. He served as a volunteer for the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show.
Survivors include three sons, Darrell, Darren and Casey; two daughters, Stacy and Tracy; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Toys for Tots or to any charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.