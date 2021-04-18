Services for Josephine Polansky Grygar, 100, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Grygar died April 9 at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1921, in Lyons to Robert Franz “Frank” Polansky and Mary Emilia Matcek. She graduated from Somerville High School in 1940. She married Walter Grygar on Sept. 28, 1942, in Frenstat.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, James Denis Grygar and Bernard Lee Grygar.
Survivors include three sons, Norbert Grygar, Leslie Grygar and David Grygar.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.