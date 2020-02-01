Bobby Nelson, 80, of Moody, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas.
Bobby was born on March 23, 1939, in Waco, Texas, to John Daniel Nelson and Mary (Marrs) Nelson. He grew up, attended high school, and married Peggy Permenter in Moody, Texas. Bobby’s interests included fishing and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed entertaining everyone by telling jokes, and loved Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies. Bobby had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceding Bobby in death were his parents, John Daniel and Mary Nelson, and great grandson, Rilen Smith.
Survivors include wife, Peggy Nelson; daughters, Carol Vasquez, Terry Smith, Sherry Robinson; sons, Dennis Nelson, David Nelson; granddaughter, Leigh Anne Turner; grandsons, Jason Nelson, Justin Nelson, Derek Robinson, Tyler Smith; great grandchildren, Ethan Smith, Jalyssa Turner, Jaymi Turner, Joseph Turner, Jameson Turner, and Brooklyn Smith.
Bobby’s family would like to send a special thank you to the loving caring staff members of Westview Manor and Bluebonnet Hospice.